Serena poised for Australian Open return
Serena Williams will be ready to make her tennis comeback at the Australian Open with her return to Melbourne for the season's opening Grand Slam "very likely", organisers said yesterday.
Williams, 36, won this year's Australian Open while pregnant and gave birth to a baby girl in September. She has not played competitively since, raising questions over whether the 23-time Grand Slam winner would defend her title next month.
But tournament director Craig Tiley said: "She's got her visa, she's entered, she's practising and she's probably just got to find a bit more space for a bigger entourage." - AFP
