Serena to return next month
Former world No. 1 Serena Williams will return to action next month in the United States' Fed Cup first-round tie against Holland, the United States Tennis Association said on Tuesday.
Williams has not played a WTA tournament since she won the Australian Open title last year and skipped this year's opening Grand Slam, given concerns about her fitness four months after giving birth to her first child.
The 36-year-old American will be joined by older sister Venus and world No. 9 CoCo Vandeweghe with a fourth player to be announced next week for the Feb 10-11 tie on an indoor hard-court in North Carolina. - REUTERS
