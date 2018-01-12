Serena reveals medical complications after childbirth

Serena Williams isn't quite back on tour, but she said she wants more Grand Slam titles and may become an even better player after becoming a mother.

In an interview with Vogue magazine published on Wednesday, Williams also recounts the medical ordeal she went through after giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept 1.

Williams, 36, played an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi late last month but pulled out of next week's Australian Open, saying she was "super close" but not at the level needed to compete.

She is now eyeing a return to the women's tour at the Indian Wells tournament in March.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, told Vogue she is determined to win more Major titles and surpass the record of 24 Slams held by Australia's Margaret Court.

She added that being a mother may boost her quest. She said: "When I'm too anxious, I lose matches, and I feel like a lot of that anxiety disappeared when Olympia was born.

"Knowing I've got this beautiful baby to go home to makes me feel like I don't have to play another match.

"I don't need the money or the titles or the prestige. I want them, but I don't need them."

Williams told Vogue she had an emergency caesarean section after the baby's heart rate plummeted during contractions.

The surgery went well, but Williams, who has a history of blood clots, had complications.

Small blood clots were found in her lungs and she needed anticoagulants. Intense coughing caused her surgery wound to open and a haematoma was found in her abdomen.