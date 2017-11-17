Tennis

Serena set to tie the knot today

Serena Williams with partner Alexis Ohanian. PHOTO: AFP
Nov 17, 2017 06:00 am

Tennis superstar Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, is used to hoisting trophies but, today, it looks like she'll be carrying a wedding bouquet.

Music royalty Beyonce and Jay Z, along with actress Eva Longoria, are among the A-listers reportedly convening in New Orleans for Williams' wedding to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The Daily Mail said that the event at the Contemporary Arts Center would cost more than US$1 million (S$1.4m) and guests would be asked not to bring their cell phones because an exclusive photo deal has been signed with Vogue. - AFP

