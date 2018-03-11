Serena sets up clash with sister Venus

Twenty-three time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams set up a mouth-watering Indian Wells third-round showdown with older sister Venus with a straight-set victory over Kiki Bertens on Saturday.

Serena defeated the world No. 29 Bertens in straight sets, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 a one hour, 52 minute match on centre court.



Serena is playing in her first WTA tournament since winning the Australian Open in January 2017. At the time, she was already expecting daughter Alexis Olympia, who was born on Sept 1.



She was the top-ranked player in the world when she began a 15-month hiatus.



Venus and Serena have faced each other 28 times with the most recent being in that 2017 Aussie Open final, when Serena won 6-4, 6-4. Serena leads Venus in their career head to head 17-11. – AFP