Serena shows rustiness in comeback win

Serena Williams overcame rust and troublesome wind conditions to launch her comeback from a four-month lay-off with a 6-3, 6-4 win over 69th-ranked Pauline Parmentier at the Auckland Classic yesterday.

In her first outing since she was shocked by Karolina Pliskova in the US Open semi-finals in September, the world No. 2 made a sluggish start to a season in which she is seeking a record 23rd Grand Slam title.

In her first-round match, delayed from Monday when rain washed out play, Williams struggled initially as France's Parmentier broke the American's first service game and then held to love.

The 35-year-old, who is using Auckland to warm up for the Australian Open, only had a 48 per cent success rate with her first serve and double-faulted four times as she had trouble adjusting to the swirling wind.

But Williams - who shares the Open-era record of 22 Grand Slams with Steffi Graf, and is two behind Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 - grew steadily stronger and finished with her eighth ace.

"I definitely felt that rust, but mentally I knew how to get it back and get in there," she said, adding it "wasn't fun" playing in the wind.

HIGHEST OF GOALS

"I have the highest of goals and obviously that involves winning Grand Slams," said Williams, who last week announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

"It's basically all I want to do, but you have to win tournaments like this, or do well in them, to win Grand Slams, so these events really count."

The third and fourth seeds, Caroline Wozniacki and Barbora Strycova, both cruised through their opening matches, with Wozniacki beating American Nicole Gibbs 6-1, 6-2 while Strycova was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Barbora Stefkova.