Sharapova digs deep in China

Former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova got her revenge over Latvian 16th seed Anastasija Sevastova with a gutsy 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 7-6 (9/7) first-round victory in the China Open in Beijing on Saturday.

It was the five-time Grand Slam winner's first appearance since she was beaten by Sevastova at the US Open early last month and gets her stop-start return from a doping ban back on track.