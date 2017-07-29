Tennis

Sharapova gets Cincinnati nod

Jul 29, 2017 06:00 am

Maria Sharapova has been handed a wildcard into the Cincinnati WTA tournament.

The event is a key warm-up for the US Open, which has yet to guarantee the former world No. 1 and five-time Grand Slam winner a place.

In April, the Russian returned from a 15-month doping ban.

Injury ruled her out of Wimbledon qualifying, after French Open organisers had refused her a wildcard.

The Cincinnati event also granted a wildcard to Victoria Azarenka, a two-time Major winner who only recently returned from maternity leave. - AFP

