Sharapova: I wasn't playing my best tennis
Maria Sharapova admitted that she needs to play far better after defeating Kazakhstan's Katarina Diyas 6-3, 6-3 in 89 minutes to reach the Shenzhen Open semi-finals yesterday.
The 30-year-old Russian, who has moved up to world No. 59 since returning from a doping ban last year, will meet Katerina Siniakova in the last four today.
She said: "I didn't play my best tennis and there's certainly a lot of things to improve on in the next (match). The great thing is that I'm through and have another chance to play tomorrow."
The other semi-final pits world No. 1 Simona Halep against fellow Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu. Halep saw off Belarusian teen Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2, while Begu beat Timea Babos 7-5, 7-5. - REUTERS
