Sharapova: I wasn't playing my best tennis

Maria Sharapova admitted that she needs to play far better after defeating Kazakhstan's Katarina Diyas 6-3, 6-3 in 89 minutes to reach the Shenzhen Open semi-finals yesterday.

The 30-year-old Russian, who has moved up to world No. 59 since returning from a doping ban last year, will meet Katerina Siniakova in the last four today.

She said: "I didn't play my best tennis and there's certainly a lot of things to improve on in the next (match). The great thing is that I'm through and have another chance to play tomorrow."