Tennis

Sharapova: I wasn't playing my best tennis

Sharapova: I wasn&#039;t playing my best tennis
Sharapova (above) meets defending champion Siniakova next. PHOTO: AFP
Jan 05, 2018 06:00 am

Maria Sharapova admitted that she needs to play far better after defeating Kazakhstan's Katarina Diyas 6-3, 6-3 in 89 minutes to reach the Shenzhen Open semi-finals yesterday.

The 30-year-old Russian, who has moved up to world No. 59 since returning from a doping ban last year, will meet Katerina Siniakova in the last four today.

She said: "I didn't play my best tennis and there's certainly a lot of things to improve on in the next (match). The great thing is that I'm through and have another chance to play tomorrow."

The other semi-final pits world No. 1 Simona Halep against fellow Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu. Halep saw off Belarusian teen Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2, while Begu beat Timea Babos 7-5, 7-5. - REUTERS

Federer leads Switzerland into Hopman Cup final
Tennis

Federer on fire

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Tennis