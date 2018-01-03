Sharapova rallies to reach last 8 in Shenzhen

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova came back from a set down to defeat American Alison Riske at the Shenzhen Open yesterday and book a spot in the quarter-finals.

Riske, who had been hoping for her first win against the former world No. 1, proved to be a tough opponent early in the match before the Russian finally overcame her 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in just under two and a half hours.

"I'm glad I got this kind of match. Although I would've wanted a quick and easy victory, these are the kind of matches that you need, especially with such a short preparation going into the Australian Open in terms of matchplay," Sharapova said.

"I'm just glad that I came back. She played a really great match and, as I said to her at the net, I thought it was a great-quality match. In the end, I won it so I have another opportunity to keep going."

Despite Riske's early lead, Sharapova hit 34 winners, nearly three times Riske's total.

The world No. 59 was helped by 11 aces, and managed to save seven out of 10 break points.

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, meanwhile, slumped to a shock defeat on yesterday, only days after beating Serena Williams in the American's comeback match.

No. 2 seed Ostapenko of Latvia lost to the big-serving Czech Krystina Pliskova 6-1, 6-4 in just an hour and 20 minutes.

Ostapenko had beaten Williams via a super tie-break 6-2, 3-6, 10-5 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, but she had no answer to the power of Pliskova, twin sister of former world No. 1 Karolina.

"I felt a bit nervous in the second set, but my serve was really working today, which was a big help," Pliskova said after the match.

5-0 LEAD

Pliskova, third on the WTA Tour's ace charts last season, raced out to a 5-0 lead to start the match.

"My serve was great today, especially in the first set. I feel like it's really fast here, so that can be tricky for both of us, and the first of us playing fast won the point."