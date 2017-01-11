Sharapova to return at Stuttgart

Maria Sharapova will make her return to competitive tennis in Stuttgart in April following her 15-month ban at the WTA clay-court tournament, it was announced yesterday.

The 29-year-old five-time Grand Slam winner tested positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

Her two-year ban, by the International Tennis Federation, was reduced to 15 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and she will play her first match in Stuttgart on April 26 - the day her ban expires.