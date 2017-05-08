Sharapova sets up mouth-watering match with Bouchard

Russia's Maria Sharapova (right) shaking hands with Canada's Eugenie Bouchard (left) after Sharapova's victory in their women's singles match on day nine of the 2015 Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Maria Sharapova set up an intriguing second-round clash with Eugenie Bouchard at the Madrid Open after beating Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 yesterday.

Bouchard called the Russian "a cheater" last week and suggested she should have been banned for life - rather than 15 months - after testing positive for meldonium at the 2015 Australian Open.

The Canadian said she would have "a bit more motivation" against her former idol Sharapova after registering a first win on the WTA Tour since January against Alize Cornet on Saturday to set up the grudge match.

Despite the controversy surrounding the decision to hand her a wildcard, Sharapova was given a warm reception at the tournament.

"My goal here is to play as many matches as I can," said Sharapova, 30, whose immediate return after her ban has gone down badly with some of her fellow players.

"When you're out of the game for a long time, you just want to play as many games as possible."

After reaching the semi-finals on her return from her doping ban last week in Stuttgart, Sharapova showed impressive levels of fitness to dig deep after a tough couple of opening sets against world No. 20 Lucic-Baroni.

There were four breaks of serve in the opening six games, but Lucic-Baroni eventually took the first set.

Sharapova bounced back at the start of a tough second set that lasted over an hour by moving 4-1 in front. But Lucic-Baroni held off four set points and then broke back for 5-4.

The Croatian's good work was undone, though, by a sloppy service game as Sharapova broke once more to level at one-set all.

There was no stopping the former world No. 1 in the decider as she dismissed a dispirited Lucic-Baroni.

Meanwhile, world No. 2 Angelique Kerber eased into round two with a convincing 6-4, 6-2 win over Hungary's Timea Babos.