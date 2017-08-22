Tennis

Spaniard Nadal back on top

Aug 22, 2017 06:00 am

Rafael Nadal was confirmed as the world No. 1 for the first time in three years in the ATP rankings released yesterday.

The Spaniard last topped the men's charts in July 2014.

The 31-year-old, who won his 15th Grand Slam title this year at Roland Garros, deposes Britain's Andy Murray, who withdrew from the tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati with a hip injury.

Murray is now second on the rankings, with 2017 Australian Open and Wimbledon champion Roger Federer following closely behind. - AFP

