Stars galore at WTA Finals

Another four players - Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina and Venus Williams - have qualified for next month's BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global.

World No. 5 Williams and world No. 2 Halep will be making their fifth and fourth appearances respectively. American Williams won in 2008, while Romanian Halep lost to Williams' sister, Serena, during her debut in 2014.

Czech Republic's Pliskova, qualifying for the second straight time, spent eight weeks this year as the world's top female player.

Ukraine's Svitolina will make her debut after clinching a Tour-leading five WTA singles titles this term.

With Spain's current world No. 1 Garbine Muguruza having already booked her spot, only three places remain in the singles field.

Held at the Singapore Sports Hub from Oct 22-29, the tournament features the world's best players vying for prize money of US$7 million (S$9.4 million).

The top eight singles players will compete in a round-robin format, while the top eight doubles teams will compete in a knock-out format.

Elena Vesnina/Ekaterina Makarova, Martina Hingis/Chan Yung-jan, Ashleigh Barty/Casey Dellacqua and Lucie Hradecka/Katerina Siniakova have all secured their spots in the doubles field.