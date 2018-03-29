Stephens breaks into world top 10
American Sloane Stephens cruised past Germany's former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-2 and reached the Miami Open semi-finals for her first time yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The US Open champion fired her 22nd winner on match-point to dispatch the 10th-seeded Kerber and set up a showdown with three-time champion Victoria Azarenka, who scored a 7-5, 6-3 victory over world No. 6 Karolina Pliskova.
The win guarantees that Stephens will make her debut in the top 10 when the WTA rankings are released after the tournament.
In the men's action, Argentine Juan Martin del Potro powered into the ATP quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-2 triumph over Serbian Filip Krajinovic. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now