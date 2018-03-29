Stephens breaks into world top 10

American Sloane Stephens cruised past Germany's former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-2 and reached the Miami Open semi-finals for her first time yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The US Open champion fired her 22nd winner on match-point to dispatch the 10th-seeded Kerber and set up a showdown with three-time champion Victoria Azarenka, who scored a 7-5, 6-3 victory over world No. 6 Karolina Pliskova.

The win guarantees that Stephens will make her debut in the top 10 when the WTA rankings are released after the tournament.