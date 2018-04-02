Tennis

Stephens claims Miami title

Apr 02, 2018 06:00 am

American tennis player Sloane Stephens kept intact her streak of never having lost a final as she defeated Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 to claim the Miami Open title yesterday morning (Singapore time).

After a tense first set, the US Open champion reeled off six consecutive games in the second to beat the French Open winner and claim her first Miami title after a slow start to the season.

After extending her record in finals to 6-0,Stephens will rise to world No. 9 today. - REUTERS

