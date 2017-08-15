Svitolina too good for Wozniacki

Elina Svitolina crushed Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-0 to win the Toronto WTA trophy yesterday morning (Singapore time), capturing her fifth title of 2017 and her second final of the season over the former world No. 1.

Fifth seed Svitolina, 22, needed just 77 minutes to beat Wozniacki, blasting four aces and winning the final eight games of the match.