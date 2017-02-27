Svitolina into world's top 10

Elina Svitolina broke into the top 10 after beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-2 in a rain-delayed final at the Dubai Tennis Championships yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Ukrainian cracked the elite on 10th position as she defeated 2011 champion Wozniacki.

She was playing her second final in as many weeks after finishing runner-up in Doha to Karolina Pliskova.

She said: "It's just an amazing feeling, to enter the top 10 - especially by winning such a tournament. I'm very excited for the season."