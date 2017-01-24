Telstra inks WTA broadcast deal

Australian telecommunications company Telstra has been awarded a six-year, multi-million dollar deal to broadcast Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments from this year.

The deal will span 47 WTA events this year, including the WTA Finals in Singapore, Brisbane International and St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, and will increase to more than 50 tournaments by 2020.

The deal is made with digital sports content and media group Perform, which recently inked a 10-year partnership with WTA to create WTA Media, the tour's dedicated media arm.

In a first for women's tennis, Telstra will also deliver multiple simultaneous live feeds from concurrent WTA tournaments, giving fans the chance to watch more high-quality women's tennis live.

David Burns, Telstra's acting group executive for global enterprise and services, said: "Telstra will support over 2,600 hours of live WTA coverage in 2017.

"Expanding our presence in this market remains a key priority for Telstra's global enterprise and services business and Telstra is investing heavily to bring the best solutions and technology to market for broadcast customers."