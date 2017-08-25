Tennis carnival attracts 100 competitors

Gold medallists of this year's Tennis For Every Child Inter-School Carnival with Darrelle Eng (behind, left), marketing director (Asia Pacific) of WTA, and Sarah Smith (behind, right), senior manager of marcom and resident relations of SC Global Developments.

SC Global's fourth Tennis for Every Child (TFEC) Inter-School Carnival attracted close to 100 competitors from 10 primary schools at MOE (Evans Road) Sports Hall yesterday.

The annual event, which is open to all primary schools, aims to provide pupils with the chance to learn the format of tennis competition through fun activities.

The point-scoring system, courts, nets and rackets have all been modified so that it is easy to understand for the young participants and further grow their love for the sport.

The Carnival is part of the wider TFEC programme that SC Global has committed $500,000 to over five years, in line with its involvement with the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global, which will be held from Oct 22 to 29.