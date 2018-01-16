Ukrainian teen, 15, shocks 25th seed Peng

Marta Kostyuk became the first player born in 2002 to win in the main draw of a Grand Slam when she shocked China's 25th seed Peng Shuai in straight sets at the Australian Open yesterday.

The 15-year-old qualifier from Ukraine beat the 2014 US Open semi-finalist who, at 32, is more than twice her age, 6-2, 6-2.

Peng first played the Australian Open in 2005, when Marta was just two years old.