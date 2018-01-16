Ukrainian teen, 15, shocks 25th seed Peng
Marta Kostyuk became the first player born in 2002 to win in the main draw of a Grand Slam when she shocked China's 25th seed Peng Shuai in straight sets at the Australian Open yesterday.
The 15-year-old qualifier from Ukraine beat the 2014 US Open semi-finalist who, at 32, is more than twice her age, 6-2, 6-2.
Peng first played the Australian Open in 2005, when Marta was just two years old.
But Marta showed no sign of nerves on her Grand Slam debut as she closed out the match on her first match-point with a searing ace. Her second-round opponent is Australian wildcard Olivia Rogowska. - AFP
