Coco Vandeweghe led the United States to their first Fed Cup in 17 years in Minsk, Belarus, yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 25-year-old, unbeaten in Fed Cup singles rubbers this year, teamed up with Shelby Rogers to beat Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 7-6(3) to give the US a 3-2 win and record 18th title. - REUTERS