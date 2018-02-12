US off to winning start in Fed Cup

Venus Williams got defending champions United States off to a winning start in their Fed Cup first-round tie against Holland yesterday morning (Singapore time), before CoCo Vandeweghe extended the lead to 2-0.

Cheered on by her younger sister Serena, who is poised to make her own comeback to the sport after a year away and the birth of her daughter, Venus eased to a 6-1, 6-4 win over 124th-ranked Arantxa Rus.

In the second singles, Vandeweghe rallied from a set down to beat Richel Hogenkamp 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3.