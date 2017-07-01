Venus 'at fault' in fatal car crash

Former top-ranked tennis player Venus Williams was the driver at fault in a two-car crash in Florida on June 9, when a passenger in the other vehicle was killed, according to the initial police report released on Thursday.

News of the fatal wreck near Williams' home in Palm Beach Gardens surfaced in media accounts on Thursday, days before the 37-year-old was set to compete at Wimbledon, which begins in England next week.

An accident report filed by the investigating police officer, given to Reuters by the city clerk's office, said Williams was to blame for failing to yield the right of way to another motorist at a four-way intersection, leading to the accident.