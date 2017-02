Fourth seed Venus Williams blamed poor fitness for her 6-3, 6-1 second-round defeat by Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic at the St Petersburg Trophy on Thursday.

"Today I wasn't in my best of health. I felt pain in my legs," said the 36-year-old.

Second seed Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia progressed to the last eight, after beating Croatian Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-2.