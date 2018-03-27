Venus survives marathon match

Venus Williams fended off three match-points before outlasting Dutch 29th seed Kiki Bertens 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 in a three-hour marathon to reach the fourth round of tennis' Miami Open yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Ukrainian fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina, Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and British defending champion Johanna Konta also won their third-round encounters.

Konta, the 11th seed, crushed Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-2, 6-1 to set up a fourth-round meeting with the older Williams sister.

The tournament looked like losing yet another big name when Venus fell behind 4-1 in the third set on centre court at Crandon Park in south Florida.