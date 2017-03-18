Vesnina beats Venus in quarters

Elena Vesnina denied Venus Williams another great escape, beating the seven-time Grand Slam champion 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to reach the semi-finals at Indian Wells.

Vesnina will play Kristina Mladenovic for a place in the final after the French player's 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 victory over former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki.