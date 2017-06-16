Veteran Haas downs Federer

World No. 5 Roger Federer lost to Tommy Haas, ranked 297 rungs lower, yesterday morning (Singapore time).

But the 35-year-old Swiss great insisted he was not surprised by the defeat in his first match after almost three months out of action.

At the Stuttgart grass court tournament, Haas, 39, won 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 for just his fourth victory in 17 meetings against Federer.

Building up for an assault on an eighth Wimbledon title, Federer said: "I knew I could lose against Tommy.