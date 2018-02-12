Wawrinka upbeat despite defeat

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, on his way back after last year's knee surgery, was upbeat despite losing in the Sofia Open semi-finals on Saturday.

The Swiss believes he needs more time to reach full fitness after losing 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 to Bosnia's world No. 129 Mirza Basic in his fifth competitive match in seven months.

Wawrinka was knocked out in the second round of the Australian Open last month, losing to Tennys Sandgren.

"It would have been great to win one more match but I need to take the positives from this week," said the 32-year-old.