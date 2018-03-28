Williams knocks out Konta

Venus Williams beat defending champion Johanna Konta 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to reach the Miami Open quarter-finals.

After an early deficit, Williams, 37, cruised past the 11th seed, who needed several bouts of treatment on her lower back during the match.

Williams will face fellow American Danielle Collins in the last eight, which also sees Victoria Azarenka meeting Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina facing Jelena Ostapenko and Angelique Kerber pitted against Sloane Stephens.