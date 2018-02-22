Williams says ‘almost died’ after giving birth

Serena Williams says she lives in fear of blood clots, a condition that surfaced during a harrowing post-natal ordeal in September when she almost died giving birth to her first child.

In an op-ed piece she wrote for CNN yesterday, the tennis legend lifted the lid on her near-death experience while giving birth to daughter, Olympia, after getting blood clots in her lungs.

"I almost died after giving birth to my daughter," Williams said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams said she had to have an emergency Cesarean section surgery after her heart rate plummeted dramatically during contractions.

The surgery was successful and before she knew it, she was holding the newborn. "But what followed just 24 hours after giving birth were six days of uncertainty," she said.

PULMONARY EMBOLISM

In a Vogue magazine interview in January, Williams said that during her post-natal ordeal she suffered a pulmonary embolism - when blood clots block one or more arteries in the lungs.

But this was not the first time the 36-year-old Williams has had a scrape with death from blood clots.

In 2011, she spent nearly 12 months incapacitated after a cut on her foot from a piece of broken glass led to a pulmonary embolism.

Williams said that while recovering in the hospital, one day after the emergency Cesarean, she felt short of breath and after some convincing on her part, the hospital staff finally sent for a CT scan and then put her on a life-saving drip.