Williams withdraws from two tournaments

World No. 1 Serena Williams has pulled out of upcoming WTA tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami because of a knee injury, organisers said yesterday morning (Singapore time).

A statement issued by BNP Paribas Open organisers in California quoted Williams as saying she was withdrawing because of a problem with her left knee.

"Sadly, I have to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open," Williams said.

"I have not been able to train due to my knees and am disappointed I cannot be there. I will keep moving forward and continue to be positive. I look forward to being back as soon as I can."

Organisers of this week's event in Indian Wells, which gets underway tomorrow, said a revised draw would be issued later.

Williams' withdrawal means Germany's world No. 2 Angelique Kerber will take over the No. 1 ranking at the conclusion of the BNP Paribas Open, which ends on March 19.