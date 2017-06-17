Wimbledon fitness woe for del Potro

Juan Martin del Potro's Wimbledon preparations have been thrown into disarray, after the Argentinian was forced to pull out of next week's Aegon Championships at Queen's Club with a groin injury.

Former US Open champion del Potro, ranked 30th in the world, also pulled out of this week's grasscourt event in Den Bosch. It means the Argentinian faces the prospect of arriving at Wimbledon without any grasscourt matches under his belt.