Wimbledon ups prizes to $62m
Wimbledon, organisers of tennis' oldest Grand Slam tournament, revealed a prize fund of £34 million (S$62 million) for this year's championships, up 7.6 per cent from last year.
That figure includes awards of £2.25m each for the men's and women's champions - an increase on the £2.2m Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza received last year.
Wimbledon chiefs also said they will hold an internal debate to clarify if seven-time champion Serena Williams can be seeded. - REUTERS, AFP
