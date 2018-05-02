Tennis

Wimbledon ups prizes to $62m

May 02, 2018 06:00 am

Wimbledon, organisers of tennis' oldest Grand Slam tournament, revealed a prize fund of £34 million (S$62 million) for this year's championships, up 7.6 per cent from last year.

That figure includes awards of £2.25m each for the men's and women's champions - an increase on the £2.2m Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza received last year.

Wimbledon chiefs also said they will hold an internal debate to clarify if seven-time champion Serena Williams can be seeded. - REUTERS, AFP

