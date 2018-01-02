Tennis

Winning start to 2018 for Halep, Sharapova

Winning start to 2018 for Halep, Sharapova
Simona Halep (above) is hoping for another victorious run in the Shenzhen Open, which she won in 2015.PHOTO: AFP

Current and former World No. 1s seal straight-set victories in Shenzhen

Jan 02, 2018 06:00 am

World No. 1 Simona Halep swatted aside American Nicole Gibbs while Maria Sharapova was flawless in her straight-set victory over Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu in the opening round of the Shenzhen Open yesterday.

Halep, who sealed a 6-4, 6-1 victory in an hour and 10 minutes, struck three aces and fired 12 winners and was at her aggressive best to set up a second-round clash with China's Duan Yingying who defeated Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 7-5.

"It's always nice to play here in Shenzhen," said Halep, who captured the Shenzhen Open title in 2015.

"It's my first win this year as No. 1 in the world, so I'm happy and enjoying the time."

MARIA

Five-time Major winner Sharapova hit 18 winners and needed an hour and 22 minutes to despatch the seasoned Buzarnescu 6-3, 6-0 for a winning start to the year.

"Every match gets tougher and, as a competitor and someone who tries to be realistic, I like to only look ahead to the next opponent," Sharapova said after the match.

Tennis

Kerber stars in Hopman Cup

It’s my first win this year as No. 1 in the world, so I’m happy and enjoying the time. Simona Halep, on her 6-4, 6-1 win over Nicole Gibbs yesterday

"It's quite remarkable to see a full stadium for a first round. It's my first time here, so I didn't know what to expect."

The Russian, who is embarking on her first full season since returning from a 15-month doping ban last April, next faces 2017 runner-up Alison Riske, who upset China's fifth seed Wang Qiang on Sunday.

"She beat a crowd favourite yesterday, so I know I have a tough match ahead, but I just want to keep playing better, and keep improving no matter who is across the net."

Unseeded Danka Kovinic, ranked world No. 123, stunned Greek seventh-seeded Maria Sakkari 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Local hope Zhang Shuai powered past Russia's Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-4 and was joined in the next round by Timea Babos who beat China's Wang Xiyu 6-1, 6-1. - REUTERS, AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Tennis