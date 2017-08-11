Winning start for new No. 1 Pliskova

Karolina Pliskova began her reign as world No. 1 with a 6-3, 6-3 second-round win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, when eight of the world's top- 10 players were in action at the Rogers Cup yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Pliskova, playing in her first tournament since last month's second-round defeat at Wimbledon, struggled with a misfiring first serve and was guilty of some lapses in concentration.

However, the Czech was never seriously threatened as she beat her 19th-ranked Russian rival in 70 minutes.

Meanwhile, fourth-ranked Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza tamed Belgian qualifier Kirsten Flipkens 7-5, 6-2, while second seed Simona Halep defeated Wimbledon semi-finalist Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3, 6-4.