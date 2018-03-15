Wozniacki blows her No.1 hopes

Caroline Wozniacki blew any chance she had to overtake Simona Halep as tennis' world No. 1, after losing 6-4, 7-5 to Darya Kasatkina in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells yesterday morning (Singapore time). Halep overcame a sluggish start to beat Wang Qiang 7-5, 6-1.

Australian Open champion Wozniacki fell to the same player who knocked her out of last month's St Petersburg Ladies Open.