Wozniacki eyes more titles
Newly crowned Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki said that her first Grand Slam triumph has motivated her to win more titles.
The Dane, who is taking part in the WTA event in Saint Petersburg, Russia, this week, said: "I have already been the world No. 1 in the past. But now I've finally won a Grand Slam title and returned to the world's top position - it's something really special."
Wozniacki faces 16-year-old Anastasia Potapova in the last 16 this morning (Singapore time). - AFP
