Wozniacki retains Pan Pacific title
Caroline Wozniacki ended her string of final failures by beating Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-0, 7-5 in Tokyo yesterday to win her second straight Pan Pacific Open title.
The former world No. 1, who has now won the event three times, was contesting her seventh final of the season after losing the previous six.
The 27-year-old Dane's 26th career title also ensured that she maintained her streak of winning at least one WTA tournament every year since 2008. - REUTERS