WTA condemns organisers for inviting Nastase

The head of women's tennis has condemned Madrid Open organisers for allowing controversial Romanian Fed Cup captain Ilie Nastase to take part in the trophy presentation ceremony yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Nastase, 70, under probe by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for his foul-mouth tirade at last month's Fed Cup, shared the stage with Madrid champion and compatriot Simona Halep, who retained her title with a 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 win over France's Kristina Mladenovic.

WTA CEO Steve Simon said it was "both irresponsible and unacceptable of the Madrid Open to give Nastase an official role".