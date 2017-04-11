WTA Finals tickets out

Tickets to the Oct 22 to 29 WTA finals were made available for pre-sale yesterday to OCBC Cardmembers.

StarHub customers will be able to purchase tickets from April 17.

During the pre-sale period, which ends on April 25 when the tickets become open for public sale, customers will be entitled to discounts of up to 25 per cent for all tickets and packages.

Additional pre-sale ticket discounts are available for All Singles Evening, Full Day or Season Passes.

For more details, visit wtafinals.com/tickets or sportshubtix.com.sg.