Zverev, Kyrgios resume battle in Davis Cup
World No. 5 Alexander Zverev will face 18-year-old rookie Alex de Minaur first up in Germany's Davis Cup tie against Australia today, with Jan-Lennard Struff meeting Nick Kyrgios.
Zverev, 20, will then face the maturing Kyrgios, 22, in the reverse singles on Sunday.
Zverev reached the third round of the Australian Open last month before falling to tournament surprise package Chung Hyeon, while Kyrgios was knocked out by Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now