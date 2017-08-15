Zverev stuns Federer in final
Alexander Zverev shocked second seed Roger Federer in straight sets in the Montreal Masters final to win his fifth title of the season and announce himself as an emerging star for the US Open.
The 20-year-old German used his booming serve to overpower Federer 6-3, 6-4 yesterday morning (Singapore time) as the Swiss superstar never got a chance to get into the match.
"I tried to be aggressive as I can," said Zverev. "If Roger starts being aggressive with his forehand and backhand, then it is not going to be an easy day for me." - AFP