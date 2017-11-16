Zverev is the total package: Federer

Roger Federer has paid a glowing tribute to Alexander Zverev, hailing the 20-year-old German as having the "full package" of skills and resolve to lead tennis' youthful revolution.

Zverev offered a stern challenge before finally succumbing to Federer, a man 16 years his senior, at the ATP Finals in an absorbing three-setter in London yesterday.

Federer has lost twice to Zverev on Tour, and once in the Hopman Cup, and believes the German will be a major threat to the game's elite for years to come - and perhaps to him again even as early as Sunday. With one win and one loss, Zverev could still feature in the other half of the draw to Federer in Sunday's semi-finals.

"I like what I'm seeing in Sascha," Federer said after his 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 6-1 victory.