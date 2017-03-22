Singapore

Taxi Talk: The Collection

Behind the steering wheels of the nation's taxis are a million stories. These are just four of them...

Noor Ashikin Abdul Rahman
Azim Azman
Mar 22, 2017 11:46 pm
 
 
 

 

 

 

Mr Yap Eng Meng has been an SMRT cabby for four years.
Singapore

TAXI TALK: This cabby serves with a passion

taxi talk

Noor Ashikin Abdul Rahman

Reporter
ashikinr@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Noor Ashikin Abdul Rahman

Azim Azman

Read articles by Azim Azman