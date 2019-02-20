Singapore

TNP Total Defence colouring contest: Win vouchers worth up to $1,000

Feb 20, 2019 06:50 pm

The New Paper readers stand a chance of winning vouchers worth up to $1,000 by participating in the TNP Total Defence Day Colouring Contest.

Simply download the colouring picture here, and fill it in with any coloured medium of your choice.

(Right-click this link to download the pdf of the coulouring page: totaldefence2019a4colouring.pdf)

Mail your coloured work to "TNP TD Contest c/o 86A Amoy Street Singapore 069905". Alternatively, you can also e-mail it to wearetotaldefence@gmail.com

The contest closes on March 3.

Colourful lessons on Total Defence for children
Stand a chance to win prize vouchers of up to $1,000 by taking part in the colouring contest. PHOTO: NEXUS

 

