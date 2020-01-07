1917, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood big winners at Golden Globes
Dark horse 1917 beats front runners as host Ricky Gervais rips into Hollywood
BEVERLY HILLS: World War I movie 1917 and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, set in 1960s Tinseltown, won the top movie prizes at the Golden Globes on Sunday on a night packed with upsets and hot-button issues at the start of Hollywood's awards season.
1917 was named best drama and took best director, beating presumed front runners The Irishman and Marriage Story, both from Netflix.
The nostalgic Once Upon A Time In Hollywood won for best comedy/musical and had the biggest Golden Globe haul, with three awards.
Martin Scorsese's high-profile and costly gangster epic on Netflix went home empty-handed on a disappointing night for the streaming service that could affect its Oscar chances in February.
Netflix took home just one Golden Globe in the movie race for Laura Dern's supporting role as a ruthless divorce lawyer in Marriage Story.
Apple's new Apple TV+ streaming service, in its first award show, failed to make good on any of its three nominations for The Morning Show.
British director Sam Mendes was named best director for his immersive 1917, a dark horse that arrived in US movie theatres just over a week ago.
"That is a big surprise," said a stunned Mendes.
"I really hope this means people will turn up and see it."
Joaquin Phoenix, who played a terrifying Joker, and Renee Zellweger, who portrayed Judy Garland in Judy, took the drama movie actor honours.
Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Awkwafina (The Farewell) were first-time winners in the comedy/musical field.
"We all know there is no... competition between us," Phoenix told his fellow nominees, praising their "beautiful, mesmerising work".
Tarantino won for the screenplay of his love letter to the industry, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, while Brad Pitt was a popular winner for playing a laid-back stunt double in the film.
"I wanted to bring my mum," said Pitt. "But any women I stand next to, they say I am dating."
British actor-comedian Ricky Gervais, hosting the awards ceremony for a fifth time, threw caution to the wind with expletives and jabs about the dominance of streaming platforms, diversity and Hollywood's sexual misconduct scandal, which drew mostly nervous laughter in the room of A-list celebrities.
He was not the only celebrity at the boozy dinner to get political.
Michelle Williams, winning limited TV series actress for Fosse/Verdon, gave an impassioned speech about reproductive rights and encouraged women to vote.
She said she had built a career of her choosing and "wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose. To choose when to have my children and with whom".
Others, including absent winner Russell Crowe for television series The Loudest Voice, spoke of the devastating bush fires in Australia and the dangers of global warming.
Patricia Arquette, winning for limited TV series The Act, expressed fears over heightened tension in the Middle East following the US killing of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani. - REUTERS
Winners
MOVIES
BEST DRAMA
1917
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA
Renee Zellweger - Judy
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Awkwafina - The Farewell
BEST DIRECTOR
Sam Mendes - 1917
BEST SCREENPLAY
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Missing Link
BEST FOREIGN FILM
Parasite
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman
TELEVISION
BEST TV DRAMA SERIES
Succession
BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES
Fleabag
BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA
Brian Cox - Succession
BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA
Olivia Colman - The Crown
BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
BEST LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Chernobyl
BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice
BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Patricia Arquette - The Act
