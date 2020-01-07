1917, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood big winners at Golden Globes

Host Ricky Gervais ripped into Hollywood, Awkwafina won best actress in a comedy/musical, (above) Sam Mendes won best director for his movie 1917, which was named best drama film.

BEVERLY HILLS: World War I movie 1917 and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, set in 1960s Tinseltown, won the top movie prizes at the Golden Globes on Sunday on a night packed with upsets and hot-button issues at the start of Hollywood's awards season.

1917 was named best drama and took best director, beating presumed front runners The Irishman and Marriage Story, both from Netflix.

The nostalgic Once Upon A Time In Hollywood won for best comedy/musical and had the biggest Golden Globe haul, with three awards.

Martin Scorsese's high-profile and costly gangster epic on Netflix went home empty-handed on a disappointing night for the streaming service that could affect its Oscar chances in February.

Netflix took home just one Golden Globe in the movie race for Laura Dern's supporting role as a ruthless divorce lawyer in Marriage Story.

Apple's new Apple TV+ streaming service, in its first award show, failed to make good on any of its three nominations for The Morning Show.

British director Sam Mendes was named best director for his immersive 1917, a dark horse that arrived in US movie theatres just over a week ago.

"That is a big surprise," said a stunned Mendes.

"I really hope this means people will turn up and see it."

Joaquin Phoenix, who played a terrifying Joker, and Renee Zellweger, who portrayed Judy Garland in Judy, took the drama movie actor honours.

Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Awkwafina (The Farewell) were first-time winners in the comedy/musical field.

"We all know there is no... competition between us," Phoenix told his fellow nominees, praising their "beautiful, mesmerising work".

Tarantino won for the screenplay of his love letter to the industry, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, while Brad Pitt was a popular winner for playing a laid-back stunt double in the film.

"I wanted to bring my mum," said Pitt. "But any women I stand next to, they say I am dating."

British actor-comedian Ricky Gervais, hosting the awards ceremony for a fifth time, threw caution to the wind with expletives and jabs about the dominance of streaming platforms, diversity and Hollywood's sexual misconduct scandal, which drew mostly nervous laughter in the room of A-list celebrities.

He was not the only celebrity at the boozy dinner to get political.

Michelle Williams, winning limited TV series actress for Fosse/Verdon, gave an impassioned speech about reproductive rights and encouraged women to vote.

She said she had built a career of her choosing and "wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose. To choose when to have my children and with whom".

Others, including absent winner Russell Crowe for television series The Loudest Voice, spoke of the devastating bush fires in Australia and the dangers of global warming.

Patricia Arquette, winning for limited TV series The Act, expressed fears over heightened tension in the Middle East following the US killing of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani. - REUTERS

Winners

MOVIES

BEST DRAMA

1917

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Renee Zellweger - Judy

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Awkwafina - The Farewell

BEST DIRECTOR

Sam Mendes - 1917

BEST SCREENPLAY

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Missing Link

BEST FOREIGN FILM

Parasite

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman

TELEVISION

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

Succession

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

Fleabag

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Brian Cox - Succession

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Olivia Colman - The Crown

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Ramy Youssef - Ramy

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

BEST LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Chernobyl

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Patricia Arquette - The Act