3 generations of Bollywood’s Bachchan family hit by Covid-19

In this file photo taken on March 22, 2020 Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (2L) claps from atop a residential building along with his son Abhishek Bachchan (R) with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (2R) and their daughter Aaradhya (3R) to thank essential service providers during a one-day Janata (civil) curfew imposed amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel...

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan arrives to attend the wedding reception of Akash Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai, India, 10 March 2019.

Indian film actor Abhishek Bachchan, his wife Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya in a 2019 photograph taken at the wedding of Akash Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai, India. Picture taken on March 9, 2019.

MUMBAI – Revered Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter-in-law and granddaughter have joined him and his son in testing positive for Covid-19, the family said on Sunday, in one of the highest-profile cases of the pandemic sweeping India.

From hospital with his father in Mumbai, Amitabh Bachchan’s actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, 44, said his actress-wife Aishwarya Rai, 46, and their eight-year-old daughter had also been infected by the new coronavirus.

“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested Covid-19 positive. They will be self-quarantining at home,” he tweeted, saying other family members had tested negative and thanking Indians for their wishes and prayers.

“My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!” added Abhishek.

He and his father were admitted on Saturday to hospital, where health officials said on Sunday they were stable.

Bachchan, 77, is one of India’s most beloved personalities, and some fans were conducting Hindu prayer rituals for the whole family.

An official in the prime minister’s office said that senior bureaucrats and ministers had been asked to show restraint on tweeting about the Bachchan family to avoid speculation and ensure there was equality of treatment for all patients.

The father and son are being treated at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai despite showing only mild symptoms.

Authorities have been sanitising Bachchan’s upscale residence in Mumbai, spraying disinfectant inside the compound and on cars parked outside.

He has been a prominent figure in the fight against the coronavirus, appearing in public service advertisements where, in his trademark baritone, he urges people to wear masks, wash hands frequently and maintain social distance.