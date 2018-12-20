Academy Award winning director and writer Alfonso Cuarón in Singapore

Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón will be in Singapore today and tomorrow.

Oscar-winning director and writer Alfonso Cuarón will be in Singapore today and tomorrow to promote his latest film, Roma.

The Mexican film-maker will be attending a screening of the critically acclaimed film along with 300 fans, including film students and members of the Singapore Film Society at Filmgarde Cineplexes Bugis+.

Organised by Netflix and the Singapore Film Society, the event includes a post-screening question-and-answer-session which will also be live-streamed today at 10.30pm on Netflix Asia's YouTube page (http://bit.ly/RomaTalk).

Fans are invited to submit their questions before the session using the #MyROMA hashtag on social media.

Set in the 1970s, Roma chronicles a year in the life of a middle-class family's maid in Mexico City.

Singapore is the only country Cuaron will be visiting in the Asia Pacific outside of Mexico, as part of the film's global release.

Sharing his thoughts on bringing MyROMA to the Asia Pacific, Cuarón, 57, said: "Roma is a film about family and humanity. I am thrilled to see the film transcend cultural boundaries and travel to this great city in Asia, which is testament to how Netflix brings local stories to a global audience."