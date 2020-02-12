Academy Awards show draws record low TV audience in US

Richard Buxton: The EPL clubs' race to be in Europe

Parasite producers accepting the Oscar for Best Picture during the telecast. PHOTO: REUTERS

LOS ANGELES : This year's historic Oscars were watched by the award show's smallest audience, with just 23.6 million viewers tuning in to ABC's domestic television broadcast.

The glitzy show in Hollywood on Sunday night saw Parasite become the first non-English-language film to scoop Best Picture, the movie industry's biggest prize.

But numbers watching the stunning achievement from home were well down from last year's impressive 29.6 million viewers.

For the second year running, the Academy Awards went without a host.

The format was intended to replicate the success of last year's show, which had enjoyed a trend-bucking uplift in viewers.

This year's 31/2-hour event received negative reviews - although even harsh critics were won over by Parasite director Bong Joon-ho's four Oscar wins.

Parasite was the most tweeted-about movie during the telecast, receiving more than 1.6 million tweets worldwide.

Bong was the most discussed celebrity on the social media platform, and Parasite winning Best Picture was the most tweeted moment of the night.